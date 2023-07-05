Indore: Municipal Commissioner Views Renovation Plan Of Regional Park

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Park will now be beautified and an amusement park will be developed in it for attracting visitors.

To understand the plan, Indore municipal commissioner on Tuesday viewed a presentation at the park office and gave necessary instructions to concerned officials.

Discussion was held regarding starting of four major fountains; Mughal garden fountain, a bridge fog-fogger, a jumping jet and a musical fountain. Civil work of the park and boat club will be started.

Along with this, instructions were given to re-tender the renovation work and development of the amusement park on a PPP model.

Commissioner Singh gave necessary guidelines to the officials regarding the construction of rose garden and plantation to develop greenery on the vacant land of the park. Commissioner Singh said that changes will be made in the regional park so that more visitors are attracted.

