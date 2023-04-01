 Indore: Regional Park crematorium flooded with bodies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Regional Park crematorium flooded with bodies

Indore: Regional Park crematorium flooded with bodies

Hundreds of people paid tribute the deceased with teary eyes at the crematorium as almost everyone living near the crematorium reached there to console the families of the deceased.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Temporary arrangements were made to light 11 pyres at Regional Park crematorium on Friday evening.

Bodies of victims were taken mainly to three crematoriums, including the one at Regional Park. As a few bereaved family members were making arrangements for final rites of their loved ones, 11 bodies of Patel community reached the crematorium throwing arrangements in disarray.

Commissioner Indore Municipal Corporation Pratibha Pal said that they had made temporary arrangements at three crematoriums, including Regional Park, Chitawad, and Juni Indore.

Hundreds of people paid tribute the deceased with teary eyes at the crematorium as almost everyone living near the crematorium reached there to console the families of the deceased.

District collector Ilayaraja T, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, and other officials were also present at the crematorium. 

11 funeral processions were taken out from Patel Nagar

Names                                                      Age

1 Laxmiben Ratilal Diwani                        70

2 Dakshabed Ramani                               58

3 Kanakben Ramani                                 32

4 Gomtiben Pokar                                     70

5 Pushpaben Pokar                                   49

6 Kasturben Ramani                                  73

7 Priyankaben Pokar                                 30

8 Vinodbhai Nakrani                                  58

9 Shardaben Pokar                                    55

10 Ratanben Ramani                                73

11 Janbai Nathani                                     72

Read Also
Indore temple tragedy: Social activist reveals there are three more stepwells with temples near...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

Madhya Pradesh: 36 dead, 17 injured as stepwell collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple

DESPAIR, ANGER REIGNS SUPREME IN INDORE AS TEMPLE BAWDI CLAIMS 36 LIVES

DESPAIR, ANGER REIGNS SUPREME IN INDORE AS TEMPLE BAWDI CLAIMS 36 LIVES

Indore: Regional Park crematorium flooded with bodies

Indore: Regional Park crematorium flooded with bodies

Indore: Team of 13 doctors performs autopsies for almost 24 hours

Indore: Team of 13 doctors performs autopsies for almost 24 hours

Indore: Angry residents blame cops for stopping their rescue operation

Indore: Angry residents blame cops for stopping their rescue operation