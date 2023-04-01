Indore: Regional Park crematorium flooded with bodies

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Temporary arrangements were made to light 11 pyres at Regional Park crematorium on Friday evening.

Bodies of victims were taken mainly to three crematoriums, including the one at Regional Park. As a few bereaved family members were making arrangements for final rites of their loved ones, 11 bodies of Patel community reached the crematorium throwing arrangements in disarray.

Commissioner Indore Municipal Corporation Pratibha Pal said that they had made temporary arrangements at three crematoriums, including Regional Park, Chitawad, and Juni Indore.

Hundreds of people paid tribute the deceased with teary eyes at the crematorium as almost everyone living near the crematorium reached there to console the families of the deceased.

District collector Ilayaraja T, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, and other officials were also present at the crematorium.

11 funeral processions were taken out from Patel Nagar

Names Age

1 Laxmiben Ratilal Diwani 70

2 Dakshabed Ramani 58

3 Kanakben Ramani 32

4 Gomtiben Pokar 70

5 Pushpaben Pokar 49

6 Kasturben Ramani 73

7 Priyankaben Pokar 30

8 Vinodbhai Nakrani 58

9 Shardaben Pokar 55

10 Ratanben Ramani 73

11 Janbai Nathani 72