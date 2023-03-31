 Indore temple tragedy: Social activist reveals there are three more stepwells with temples near Patel Nagar
Indore temple tragedy: Social activist reveals there are three more stepwells with temples near Patel Nagar

Immediate action should be taken to remove such illegal constructions on stepwells which can prove risky for life, he said

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Social Activist Kishor Kodwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 36 deaths in Beleshwar Temple tragedy where the floor sinked in and devotees fell in the stepwell, have now focused the light on illegal constructions across Indore.

Speaking to media, social activist Kishor Kodwani revealed that there are three more stepwells near Patel Nagar where the accident happened.

"There are three more such stepwells near Patel Nagar on which temples have been built illegally. Immediate action should be taken to remove such illegal constructions which can prove risky for life."

Notably, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also instructed officials to identify more such stepwells with illegal constructions so that timely action can be taken.

