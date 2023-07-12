Bhopal: Minister Gives Different Statements Over Cheetah Deaths In House, Outside It

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of seventh cheetah at Kuno National Park on Tuesday has rattled the Cheetah Project, but the government is not ready to accept it.

Forest Minister Vijay Shah gave two different replies to the House and to journalists outside the Assembly on Wednesday when his reaction was sought over the death of seven cheetahs.

There are problems, for cheetahs are new to the state, Shah said, adding that it is natural process, because it is not easy to understand the lifestyle of animals.

Teams of specialists from India and abroad are working hard to find a solution to it, besides a core committee has been set to keep an eye on the movements of cheetahs, the minister said.

On the other hand, to a written question put up by legislator Satish Sikarwar in the House, Shah said lack of experience was not the reason for deaths of cheetah.

To inquire into the deaths of cheetah, separate laboratories have been set up, he said.

The state government has spent Rs 20 crore on Cheetah Project and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has given Rs 12 crore.

Since it is the Centre’s project, the Union government has provided most of the funds for it.

Only 1,542 tourists visited the Kuno National Park, since the park was not open to public after the arrival of cheetahs.

Tejas’ Died Of Traumatic Shock

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): South African Cheetah ‘Tejas’ had gone weak as its internal organs were not working normally. After the fight with the female Cheetah, ‘Tejas’ went into trauma and possibly died due to traumatic shock, says the autopsy report of the cheetah.

The autopsy was performed by three wild life doctors at Cheetah Project and specialist of School of Wildlife Forensic and Health, Jabalpur, senior wildlife doctor Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal.

The weight of Tejas during the time of post mortem was 43 kg, much less than the normal male cheetah. The wounds on his neck were not too deep and were limited to the skin's upper surface.

There was no puncture wound on his neck, said the report. During the autopsy, the cheetah lungs, heart, and kidney were not found in normal shape. Kidneys were pulpy.

As the internal organs were not functioning normally, there were very bleak chances of Tejas gaining health. After the fight with the female Cheetah, Tejas went into shock and died.

