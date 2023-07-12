 SI, ASI Charged With Filming, Circulating Nude Videos Of Accused: Bhopal
HomeBhopalSI, ASI Charged With Filming, Circulating Nude Videos Of Accused: Bhopal

Attempt-to-murder accused assaulted in lock-up.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ASI and SI at TT Nagar police station have been charged with assaulting an attempt-to-murder accused inside the lock-up and filming his naked videos to circulate it online later.

The wife of the accused mentioned the allegations in a written application, which she submitted to police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra on Tuesday.

According to deputy commissioner of police Zone-1 Sai Krishna Thota, accused Rahul Nirapure (27), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, has 26 criminal cases registered against him. He was externed earlier.

Nirapure was arrested in connection with an attempt-to-murder case on September 22, 2022.

article-image

Nirapure’s wife levelled allegations against ASI Akhilesh Tripathi and SI Sunil Raghuwanshi, both posted at TT Nagar police station, for assaulting Nirapure inside the lock-up and forcing him to strip, after which they filmed him naked and circulated the video online.

Nirapure alleged that he was assaulted by ASI Tripathi and SI Raghuwanshi because he is a dalit. Thota said that he handed over the case to Additional DCP of Zone-1 of the city Shashank Singh for further probe after which the picture would become clear.

article-image
