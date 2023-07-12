BE Admissions: Over 11,000 Seats In Indore's 23 Colleges

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Having a total intake of more than 11,000 students, as many as 23 engineering colleges in the city are participating in centralised online counselling for accepting admissions in bachelor of engineering (BE) courses for session 2023-24.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has granted a total of four rounds of counselling—first two rounds will be centralised ones and the other two rounds will be college-level counselling (CLC).

At present, online registration is underway for the first round in which only those students who have given JEE Mains 2023 can participate. The window for this round will be shut on July 23.

If any error takes place in registration then, it can be rectified by July 27. Giving chance to the students to select the best option out of the alternative courses, the choice filling started on July 5 and will go on till July 27.

The common merit list will be published by July 28 whereas seat allocations will be made on August 3. The students allotted seats out of their choice will have to report to the college concerned and submit fees for confirmation of admission.

The seats will be allotted to the students, among these 23 colleges between August 3 and 5. After the first counselling, registration will start for the second counselling. In the second round, non-JEE candidates can also participate as allocation of seats will be based on the qualifying exam.

The second centralised counselling will take place from August 4. The allotment of seats left over from the last two rounds will take place in the college-level counselling.

SGSITS, IET Remain Favourite

The leading engineering colleges of the city - Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology & Science (SGSITS) and Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), which are also participating in the counselling remain the favourite among BE aspirants.

While SGSITS is offering engineering courses in 10 branches with a total intake of 840 seats, IET is offering 6 different engineering courses with 540 seats.

Branch Wise Seat Break In City Colleges

Branch Seat Civil Engineering 1260 Mechanical Engineering 1500 Computer Science and Engineering 3330 Information Technology 1020 Electronics and Communication 960