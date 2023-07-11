Bhopal: One More Amrit Pharmacy Dispensing Counter In AIIMS

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new pharmacy dispensing counter by HLL Amrit pharmacy is started in AIIMS Bhopal. This is the 3 rd dispensing counter of Amrit pharmacy in the hospital. Amrit pharmacy is run by HLL and is offering discounts on drugs and disposables to the patients. The new dispensing counter will be a great relief to the Cancer OPD patient who visit the hospital, but had to search the market for medication after prescription by the doctors.

Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) and its retail pharmacy network offers more than 5200 drugs, implants, surgical disposables and other consumables.