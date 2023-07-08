 AIIMS-Bhopal Reveals Whitmore's Disease On Rise In Madhya Pradesh, River-Belts Like Chambal Most Affected
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAIIMS-Bhopal Reveals Whitmore's Disease On Rise In Madhya Pradesh, River-Belts Like Chambal Most Affected

AIIMS-Bhopal Reveals Whitmore's Disease On Rise In Madhya Pradesh, River-Belts Like Chambal Most Affected

Traditionally, it has been reported in coastal states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Orissa.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An endemic infection Melioidosis or Whitmore's disease is on a rise in Madhya Pradesh particularly in river belts like Narmada, Chambal and its ravines.

Melioidosis is a multisystemic infectious disease caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei. Traditionally, it has been reported in coastal states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Orissa. While previously unknown in Madhya Pradesh, the Department of Microbiology at AIIMS Bhopal has been diagnosing cases of Melioidosis for the past three years. This disease has a high mortality rate, with a majority of cases found in rural areas, particularly among individuals associated with agricultural activities.

Read Also
Viral Video: Gwalior's Gurjar Youths Brutally Thrash Muslim Man, Force Him To Lick Feet In Moving...
article-image

How Melioidosis Hits Body?

Dr Sumit Rawat, research scholar AIIMS, said, “ bacteria enters through cut or wounds in body and through blood circulation, it cause toxic in blood leading to sepsis. Ultimately patients die.  Generally it is found in costal area but now it is also on rise in river belt (sand belt). Sometimes, if drinking water is contaminated, it is also caused in stomach. Blood toxic is more dangerous.”  

Read Also
Shameful! Dalit Youths Gagged With Faeces, Garlanded With Shoes & Paraded In MP's Shivpuri (Video)
article-image

Symptoms of severe sepsis or septic shock

  1. Feeling dizzy or faint.

  2. Change in mental state – like confusion or disorientation.

  3. Diarrhoea.

  4. Nausea and Vomiting.

  5. Slurred speech.

  6. Severe muscle pain.

  7. Severe breathlessness.

  8. Less urine production than normal – for example, not urinating for a day.

Read Also
Bhopal: Lying On Right Lateral Position Lowers Blood Pressure: AIIMS
article-image

A training program on Melioidosis diagnosis was successfully conducted at AIIMS Bhopal. The program aimed to raise awareness among clinical doctors and clinical microbiologists in Madhya Pradesh regarding the endemicity of this infection in the state. The training program was attended by esteemed clinical faculties and microbiologists from major government and private hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, including GMC Bhopal, LNMC Bhopal, MGMC Indore, GRMC Gwalior, and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Indore.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: A Rainy Weekend In Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha & Most Of State

MP Weather Update: A Rainy Weekend In Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha & Most Of State

MP: Teen Dead, 3 Injured After Families Fire Over Land In Morena

MP: Teen Dead, 3 Injured After Families Fire Over Land In Morena

MP: 2 Bikers Run Over By Truck In Ashokanagar

MP: 2 Bikers Run Over By Truck In Ashokanagar

Video: Dalit Man Beaten With Sticks, Garlanded With Shoes & Paraded In MP's Rewa On Theft Accusation

Video: Dalit Man Beaten With Sticks, Garlanded With Shoes & Paraded In MP's Rewa On Theft Accusation

Madhya Pradesh: A Tumultuous Monsoon Session Ahead As Congress Eager To Debate On Sidhi-Pee Gate,...

Madhya Pradesh: A Tumultuous Monsoon Session Ahead As Congress Eager To Debate On Sidhi-Pee Gate,...