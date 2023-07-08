 Viral Video: Gwalior's Gurjar Youths Brutally Thrash Muslim Man, Force Him To Lick Feet In Moving Car; WATCH
Viral Video: Gwalior's Gurjar Youths Brutally Thrash Muslim Man, Force Him To Lick Feet In Moving Car; WATCH

Police swung into action and has started the search of the accused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident, a youth was brutally thrashed in a moving car and forced to lick feet of a man in Gwalior. The video surfaced on social media on Friday night and has gone viral since then. Police swung into action and has started the search of the accused.

According to information, Mohsin Khan-- a resident of Gwalior, has been missing since last week. Now a video has come to fore, where accused Golu Gurjar, along with his friends, can be seen assaulting him in a moving car. They thrashed him and forced him to call them father and even pushed him to lick their feet amid loud music playing at the background.

In the video, a car is seen moving fast on the road. Four to Five people are sitting in the car. Loud music is being played. One of the passenger in the car is mercilessly thrashing a young man.

Mohsin Was Kidnapped 7 To 8 Days Ago

According to the information, Golu Gurjar is seen mercilessly thrashing a Muslim youth named Mohsin Khan with his friends and forcing him to lick his feet. They kidnapped Mohsin 7-8 days ago and took him in their vehicle.

The victim is said to be a resident of Dabra tehsil of Gwalior. The incident is being told of the Gwalior-Dabra highway.

