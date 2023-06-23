Bhopal: Lying On Right Lateral Position Lowers Blood Pressure: AIIMS

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Physiology and Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has conducted a comprehensive study to examine the effect of right and left lateral positions on blood pressure and hemodynamic parameters among hypertensive and normotensive individuals.

The study led by Dr Avinash Thakare, Additional Professor Physiology, along with a team of researchers, has yielded intriguing findings that hold potential implications for patient care and non-pharmacological interventions.

The study included a cohort of 60 hypertensive and 60 healthy individuals, carefully supervised and monitored throughout the research process. After subjecting the participants to a period of 10 minutes in either right or left lateral decubitus position, the researchers observed a significant reduction in blood pressure levels.

Among individuals with hypertension, lying on the right lateral position was found to have a positive impact on lowering blood pressure. Similarly, in healthy individuals, the left lateral position was associated with a decrease in blood pressure. These findings shed light on the potential benefits of specific lateral positions in managing blood pressure levels.