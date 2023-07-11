MP: Congress Submits Memorandum To CMO For Poor Quality Of Park Construction

Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The contractors building a park near Barha tri-section are not reportedly maintaining quality of work. The Congress has handed over a memorandum to chief municipal officer (CMO) KN Singh about lack of quality in the work.

When the Congress workers were giving a memorandum to Singh, they demanded him to act against those who are committing irregularities in the construction work.

The project was to be completed for Rs 62 lakh, but after the revised estimate, the cost has been increased to Rs 75 lakh. A group of party Congress workers led by the party’s block committee president Ranjeet Singh.

Former chairman of Nagar Parishad Uchehara Harish Tramkar, vice-president of IT cell Aditya Pratap Singh and others were present when the memorandum was handed over to the CMO. The Congress blamed an engineer of the civic body for poor quality of work.

