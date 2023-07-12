Indore City Records 11 MM Rains, Total Crosses 10 Inches | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rains with varying intensity lashed various parts of the city throughout the day on Tuesday, turning the weather pleasant. The cool breeze continued to soothe the city till late evening giving reasons to the denizens to throng food stalls.

The Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the condition would remain the same on Wednesday as the city would continue to witness moderate to heavy rains. The city recorded 11 mm of rain on Tuesday with which the total rainfall in the city reached 256 mm (10.04 inches).

The rainfall in the district is about 50 per cent more than the expected rainfall till this time of the season. In the morning, it was humid but the sun remained hidden behind the clouds, though it did drizzle in some parts of the city.

BRTS, Press Complex | A-1 CREATION

But, sudden rains in many parts in the evening caught many people unawares who were seen running for shelter. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, which was normal.

Morning and evening humidity remained at 92 per cent, respectively. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue. “The monsoon trough is active with its western end to the south of its normal position and eastern end to the north of its normal position.

A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and neighbour hood in lower and middle tropospheric levels,” Met officials said adding “Due to these conditions, the same condition would prevail in the state while the Indore region would witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days.”

BRTS, Vijay Nagar | A-1 CREATION

Power Supply Disrupted At 9 Feeders

Indore

Power supply was disrupted in many colonies as heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday evening. West Discom stated that the power supply was hit in 9 out of 525 feeders in the city.

At about four feeders, the fault occurred due to falling of tree branches on power lines whereas power supply from feeders was snapped due to technical reasons at five other feeders.

“The electrical workers worked during rains and made the arrangements smooth in half an hour to one and a half hours. It took around two and a half hours for restoration of supply at one feeder,” West Discom said.