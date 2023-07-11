IIM Indore Inaugurates ANVESHAN, Sets The Stage For A Cleaner, Greener Future

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adding yet another feather to its cap, IIM Indore on Tuesday launched its highly anticipated Centre of Excellence for Waste Management and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) - ANVESHAN.

Inaugurated by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, ANVESHAN marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of tackling pressing environmental and cleanliness challenges.

With a grant of Rs. 19.95 crore from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), ANVESHAN focuses on capacity building by training mayors, counsellors, and policymakers in waste management and WASH.

Inaugural Batch Comprises Nominated & Selected Municipal Commissioners

Its inaugural batch, starting on July 31 comprises nominated and selected municipal commissioners from across the nation, showcasing their dedication to cleanliness and waste management.

The four-day programme offers invaluable interaction with not only the IIM Indore faculty members but also Indore Municipal Corporation officials and visits to waste management plants. ANVESHAN's collaborative endeavors extend globally, partnering with renowned institutions such as the University of Denver, Rutgers University, the University of Glasgow, the University of Liverpool, and Bocconi University. This synergy harnesses international expertise to enhance the Indore Swachhata Model and optimize wet and dry waste management, transforming waste into wealth.

Prof Rai Expressed His Enthusiasm For ANVESHAN

Prof Rai expressed his enthusiasm for ANVESHAN, stating, "We aim to train and empower mayors, councilors, and policy-makers in the critical fields of waste management and WASH. By offering comprehensive training programs, we intend to enhance their capabilities and equip them with the necessary skills to drive positive change in their communities." He added that the way Indore has achieved the Cleanest City of the Nation Award for six consecutive years, it is evident that behavioral training plays a pivotal role in ensuring cleanliness and promoting a healthy environment in our city, state, and nation. In line with this, ANVESHAN will also conduct training programmes for welfare associations, hotels, and hospitals, enabling them to enhance their cleanliness and hygiene standards. “As part of its vision, ANVESHAN plans to introduce mandatory asynchronous certificate programmes and establish the prestigious "IIM Indore Rating for Cleanliness" for hotels and hospitals, championing the highest cleanliness and hygiene standards”, he added.

The core team of ANVESHAN, led by Prof. Himanshu Rai, comprises faculty members including Prof. Shruti Tewari and Prof Vaijayanthee Iyer, who will oversee behavioral training initiatives. Additionally, Prof. Amit Vatsa will spearhead coordination efforts with the Indore Municipal Corporation to explore innovative ways to convert waste into wealth. Prof. D.L. Sunder and Prof. Nishit Sinha will provide mentorship and guidance to startups focusing on waste management. Prof. Ganesh N and Prof. Subin Sudhir will be creating the contextually relevant courses for ANVESHAN.

Centre Aims To Boost Implementation Of Indore Swachhata Model

ANVESHAN's multifaceted approach encompasses various aspects of waste management and WASH, including wet and dry waste handling, behavioral training, and research. The Centre aims to boost the implementation of the Indore Swachhata Model and drive the development of sustainable solutions that contribute to a cleaner and healthier India.

ANVESHAN at IIM Indore is a state-of-the-art complex designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and cutting-edge learning experiences. This modern facility boasts advanced studios equipped with synchronous and asynchronous technologies, enabling the production of high-quality educational programmes, live recordings, and seamless online classes. The studios feature e-glass boards, enhancing the teaching experience by allowing instructors to write seamlessly during classes.

Encourage Collaboration And Facilitate Meaningful Discussions

In addition to the studios, the ANVESHAN complex comprises a coordinator room, dedicated spaces for interns and working officials, and a lounge cum discussion area, creating an ideal environment for brainstorming and knowledge exchange. These well-designed spaces encourage collaboration and facilitate meaningful discussions among faculty, staff, and participants.

With the launch of ANVESHAN, IIM Indore takes a momentous step towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future. Together, we will make a lasting impact on cleanliness, waste management, and hygiene standards in India and beyond.