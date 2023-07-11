Indore: Video Of Youths Thrashing A Person Outside Pub Goes Viral

Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who had come to Cocktails and Dreams, a pub on the BRTS with a woman was thrashed by three persons following an altercation on Sunday night. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The dispute occurred when a person pushed the woman from behind. This angered the youth who was accompanying her and he entered into an altercation which soon escalated into a fight, and the youth got thrashed.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that no one has come to the police station with a complaint. This is not the first time that a fight has broken out in this pub.

Around two months back two groups fought each other outside the pub following a dispute. A girl in one of the groups was teased by youths of the other group.

Read Also MP: 45 Children Selected For Atal Residential School In Lalitpur