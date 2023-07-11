 Indore: Video Of Youths Thrashing A Person Outside Pub Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Video Of Youths Thrashing A Person Outside Pub Goes Viral

Indore: Video Of Youths Thrashing A Person Outside Pub Goes Viral

The dispute occurred when a person pushed the woman from behind.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who had come to Cocktails and Dreams, a pub on the BRTS with a woman was thrashed by three persons following an altercation on Sunday night. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The dispute occurred when a person pushed the woman from behind. This angered the youth who was accompanying her and he entered into an altercation which soon escalated into a fight, and the youth got thrashed.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that no one has come to the police station with a complaint. This is not the first time that a fight has broken out in this pub.

Around two months back two groups fought each other outside the pub following a dispute. A girl in one of the groups was teased by youths of the other group.

Read Also
MP: 45 Children Selected For Atal Residential School In Lalitpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 391 Anganwadis Mapped With 193 Govt Schools For Pre-School Education

Indore: 391 Anganwadis Mapped With 193 Govt Schools For Pre-School Education

Indore: IDA Floats Tender Of Rs 72 Lakh To Fix Leakage Issue, Renovation Works

Indore: IDA Floats Tender Of Rs 72 Lakh To Fix Leakage Issue, Renovation Works

Indore: RSKMP Supplementary Exam Result On July 20

Indore: RSKMP Supplementary Exam Result On July 20

Indore: Three Doctors Booked For Death Due To Negligence In Raj Shree Hospital

Indore: Three Doctors Booked For Death Due To Negligence In Raj Shree Hospital

Indore: City Metro Officials Pulled Up For Shoddy Work On Viaduct

Indore: City Metro Officials Pulled Up For Shoddy Work On Viaduct