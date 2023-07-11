 MP: 45 Children Selected For Atal Residential School In Lalitpur
MP: 45 Children Selected For Atal Residential School In Lalitpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant labour commissioner Sanjay Singh said on Monday that the admission process has begun in Atal Residential School in Dhourra village.

The admission test for entry to the school was conducted for the children of labourers and those who are orphaned at PN Intermediate College on June 10, he said.

Singh further said that the Atal Residential School has been built in Dhaurra village. The school will be run on the pattern of Navodaya Vidyalaya.

A retired principal of Navodaya Vidyalaya and other teachers have been recruited to run the school, he said, adding that the government will provide education to the children from class 6 to class 12 free of cost.

The school and its hostel are equipped with all the modern facilities, including a playground, a library and smart classrooms. According to labour enforcement officer DP Agrahari, 45 children, comprising boys and girls, were selected to study at Atal Residential School.

