Bhopal: Woman Delivers Healthy Boy On Board Dehradun Express

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman travelling in Haridwar-bound Train No 19020 from Bandra terminus delivered a healthy child on board. She was helped in delivery by an elderly woman selling cucumber along with RPF personnel and TTE.

The child was born between Panch Piplia and Thandla Road railway stations and both the mother and child were safe. After delivery, the woman was brought down from the train at Meghnagar railway station and admitted to the hospital.

Tufan Mahavat, who hails from Delhi and currently lives in Bamnia village, was coming to Meghnagar by Dehradun Express train with his pregnant wife Pooja. Due to non-availability of space in the general coach, he along with his family boarded the S-3 (reserved) coach.

After one or two stations, the pregnant woman started having labour pain.

During delivery, policemen provided the woman with a bed sheet and other material.

Meghnagar BMO Dr Vinod Nayak has informed that both mother and new born child are completely healthy.

Examined A Day Ago

Pooja Mahavat and her relative Lakshmi said that she got herself examined on July 8, 2023 at a private hospital in Petlawad. Other necessary tests, including sonography, were also conducted. The doctor had fixed the possible date of delivery as August 2, but the very next day the woman delivered the baby boy in a moving train.

Thanks To Those Who Helped

Pooja’s relatives expressed gratitude to RPF, train guard, TTE and other co-travellers for ensuring safe delivery in the moving train. Notably, as soon as the railway guard received information about the woman in trouble, he reached the spot and alerted his staff for medical facility at the next station. Due to this 108 Ambulance were present at Meghnagar railway station when the train arrived.