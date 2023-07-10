Indore: 3-Year-Old Spills Hot Milk On Herself While Playing, Dies

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old girl died after she accidentally spilled hot milk on herself while playing at her house at Banganga area in Indore. The toddler succumbed to severe burns during treatment at MY Hospital on Sunday night. A case was registered and the police are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the incident is reported from the Banganga area. Navishka(3) daughter of Ravi Sahu died in MY Hospital on Sunday night. The post-mortem of the girl was done at the hospital on Monday.

Father Was Out For Work

Navishka's father Ravi said that he does a private job in the electricity company. In the morning he went to work. Navishka was playing in the room.

“On Sunday morning at around 10 am, the wife kept the milk warm in the kitchen and she went to take a bath. During this, Navishka went to the kitchen while playing from the hall and she stood with the help of the kitchen stand. After which the utensil of the hot milk fell on Navishka's stomach and legs were badly burnt. After the accident, the wife called me”, said Navishka’s father Ravi Sahu.

Navishka Suffered 60 Percent Burns

As soon as I reached home, I took Navishka to MY Hospital. The doctors here said that she has suffered 60 percent burns. In such a situation it is difficult to save her. After this the doctors started his treatment. But Navishka could not be saved and died on Sunday at 9 PM.

Two month old girl was sleeping in the room

According to Ravi, he also has a two-month-old daughter who was sleeping in the room. According to him, he lives with her wife and both the daughters separately whereas the family lives nearby.

