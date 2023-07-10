 WATCH: Lakhs Of People Turn Up For Shivraj's Indore Roadshow; Ladli Behnas Ride Bikes In Sarees
The Chief Minister's roadshow started from the airport and will conclude to the venue Super Corridor, Gandhi Nagar Square.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lakhs of people participated in Chief Minister’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan's roadshow in Indore on Monday afternoon, as he headed to release the second installment of Ladli Behna Yojana. The Chief Minister's roadshow started from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport and will conclude to the venue Super Corridor, Gandhi Nagar Square.

During the roadshow, Ladli Behnas greeted Shivraj. Ladli Behnas also demonstrated their strength as they rode bikes in traditional attire. MLA Shankar Lalwani was also present on the occasion to review the final preprations at the venue.

CM Chouhan will release the second installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana today.

