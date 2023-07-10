MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In 5 Districts Including Bhopal & Ujjain

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued in five districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Sagar, Rewa, Ujjain, Chambal with the possibility of up to 8 inches of rainfall. Bhopal has been experiencing intermittent showers throughout the morning, ranging from light drizzles to heavy downpours.

Sagar witnessed a spell of showers in the afternoon. In Chhindwara, continuous rainfall caused water to enter Minister Chandra Bhan Singh's residence, and knee-deep water accumulated in the Dheemaradhana area of the city. The wall of the forest department campus collapsed due to the rain.

According to local reports, Senior meteorologist HS Pandey stated that the current rainfall situation is favorable across the entire state. There is a trough line passing over Jaisalmer, Shivpuri, and Sidhi in Rajasthan.

The system is active over Rajasthan, resulting in moisture incursion from both sides, leading to the current spell of rainfall.

As per IMD Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed 13% above-normal rainfall from June 1 to July 10. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has received 18% excess rainfall, while Western Madhya Pradesh has received 8% more rainfall than average.

Moderate rainfall is expected to continue throughout Madhya Pradesh for the next 4-5 days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas.