 MP Weather Update: River Water Level Increases Owing To Rains, Crocodiles Spotted In Jabalpur
MP Weather Update: River Water Level Increases Owing To Rains, Crocodiles Spotted In Jabalpur

New system will remain active for the next three to four days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the heavy rainfall continuing in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal has been witnessing heavy rains since Sunday morning. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in 27 districts i.e. half of the state. It is expected that light rain may occur on July 10.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that the new system is becoming active from July 12. Due to this, the period of heavy rains will start again in the state. This system will remain active for the next three to four days.

It rained in many districts including Balaghat, Damoh on Saturday. Due to heavy rains in Chhatarpur, the waterfall of Jatashankar Dham started flowing expeditiously.

Because of the overflowing of Veda river in Khargone, the connectivity of 8 villages has been cut off. Also, the water of Veda river is flowing on the ramp between Mogawan and Tigriyav approach road.

article-image

Two Crocodiles Spotted In Jabalpur River After Water Level Rises

Similar to Veda river, water level of Pariyat river had also raised due to continuous rains after which two 9-feet long crocodiles were spotted in the river. Video of the same is doing the rounds on social media on Sunday.

The matter pertains to Khamariya police station in Jabalpur from where the video of crocodiles was captured from the red bridge over Pariyat river.

article-image

