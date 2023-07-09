Indore: Five Arrested With Brown Sugar And Cannabis Worth Rs 3.7 Lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested five people from different locations in the city with brown sugar and cannabis, an official said on Saturday.

According to a crime branch officer, acting on a tip-off, the crime branch accompanied by the Banganga police arrested three persons named Vishal, Mohit and Raj while they were roaming in the area to supply brown sugar. During a search about 34 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them. The value of the brown sugar is about 3.4 lakh in the international market. The accused were booked under section 8/21 of NDPS act and further investigation is on.

In another action, a joint team of the crime branch and Chandan Nagar arrested two persons named Nikhil and Akshat from Chandan Nagar area while they were carrying cannabis illegally. About 3 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from them and the value of the cannabis is Rs 30,000 in the international market. They were booked under the relevant section and were handed over to the Chandan Nagar police for further action.