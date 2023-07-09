Indore: 2 Tribal Bros Held Captive, Badly Thrashed By Guards - WATCH

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Sidhi’s pee-gate incident still fresh in the minds of the people, another shocking incident, in which two tribal youths were held captive and thrashed over a petty issue, came to the fore in the city on Saturday.

The two tribals, one of them a minor and his elder brother, were reportedly held captive in a guard’s room and thrashed by a security supervisor of a township and his friends following an argument over a petty issue on Friday night.

Four accused have been arrested while a search was on for others.

Residents Of Nalchha Block In Dhar District

DCP (zone-1) Aditya Mishra said police received a video on Saturday in which two youths were seen being thrashed by some men in a room on Friday night. The 16-year-old boy and his elder brother, both residents of Nalchha block in Dhar district were returning home when their bike skidded due to mud near Treasure Fantasy Township on CAT Road around 9.30 pm. They sought help from the security supervisor Sumit Choudhary, who allegedly started an argument with them. As the argument escalated the accused took the youths inside the guardroom and called his friends and thrashed the tribal youths with sticks. One of the accused also captured the entire incident on his mobile phone. Based on the video, the accused named Sumit Choudhary, Premsingh Parmar Ghanshyam and Jaipal Baghel have been arrested and they are being questioned about the other accused. The accused have been booked under sections 365, 342, 323, 294, and 506 of the IPC, the relevant sections of SC\ST Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

One of the victims informed the media persons that he and his younger brother were on different bikes. His brother was in front of him and his bike skidded due to mud. He sought help from one of the accused, who started arguing with him. When his brother told him not to use abusive words, the accused dragged him to the guardroom where he was thrashed badly. The elder brother tried to rescue his sibling, and he too was beaten up. They were allegedly held captive in the guardroom for hours. Somehow, the youths managed to flee from the clutches of the accused.

After knowing about the incident, the activists of a tribal organisation complained to the police demanding strict action against the accused. The police conducted a medical examination of the youths and registered a case against the accused. Further investigation is on into the case.

