Madhya Pradesh: 74 BJP Workers Join Congress

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a setback to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound state, as many as 74 BJP workers from various villages under Tarkhedi took membership of Congress party. The event was conducted at Garwakhedi village on Saturday.

Welcoming them in the party, MLA Wal Singh Medha said that BJP party grabbed votes by making false promises. Congress supports the poor, backward and small businesses and enterprises.

Attacking the BJP government, Thandla MLA Veer Singh Bhuria said that the ruling BJP in the state has been making "false" promises and said the government has miserably ‘failed’ to fulfill people’s expectations. District Congress president Prakash Ranka said that his party walks the talk and fulfilled all promises during Kamal Nath regime in the state.

He also reiterated that the Congress manifesto in the state include Rs 500 gas cylinder, Rs 1500 to every woman per month, farm loan waiver, implementation of old pension scheme, among others.

District vice-president Ghanshyam Singh Semalia, district general secretary Ajay Vora, Jhaknawada block president Deepak Charan, Kalu Bhai, Lakhan Jani and other party workers also addressed the event.The event was conducted by Petlawad block president Suresh Mutha and MLA representative Aidan Patel proposed a vote of thanks.