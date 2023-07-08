 Bhopal: Traffic Cell To Improve Vehicular Flow, Parking Arrangements
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Traffic Cell To Improve Vehicular Flow, Parking Arrangements

Bhopal: Traffic Cell To Improve Vehicular Flow, Parking Arrangements

Collects visits city areas to assess situation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Traffic Cell To Improve Vehicular Flow, Parking Arrangements | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh said a cell would be formed in the city to improve parking arrangements and facilitate vehicular flow.

The traffic cell will be formed under the chairmanship of ADM comprising Additional SP traffic, additional municipal commissioner, PWD officials.

The cell will hold a meeting every week and present an action plan to streamline arrangements. A decision will be taken after discussing action plan with District Traffic Committee. Collector visited places in Old Bhopal to take stock of traffic and parking arrangements on Saturday.

Collector has asked traffic police and municipal corporation to check parking on roadside and issue challan to defaulters.

Read Also
Bhopal: You Can Now View Rare Sulcata Tortoises At Van Vihar
article-image

He said a campaign should also be launched to remove discarded vehicles lying on roadside to ensure smooth traffic flow. Extension of shops should be checked and goods of shops should not be visible on the road.

Instructions were also given to clear the roadside of Moti Masjid to improve traffic flow. Space will be reserved for vehicles of people coming from outside in the parking space adjacent to Moti Masjid.

For roadside parking, collector told officials that parking space should be reserved for people coming for shopping.

Collector reached Shafa Khana and instructed to make parking arrangements in the commercial buildings, which are under construction. Collector reached Azad Market and instructed not to keep goods on the road outside shops.

Read Also
Bhopal: Urs Fair Triggers Controversy, Admin Seeks Police Opinion
article-image

Pink Parking

Instructions have been given to set up pink parking at auto stand located in front of Mata Mandir with curfew. Space will be reserved for parking of women’s vehicles visiting the market.

Parking and commercial complex should be made after re-densification at Sheesh Mahal and Women's Tailoring Training Centre.

Read Also
Indore: Congress Protests Against ‘BJP Washing Machine’
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 10 Scindia Compares Digvijaya’s Arrogance With Ravan’s Egotism

Bhopal: 10 Scindia Compares Digvijaya’s Arrogance With Ravan’s Egotism

Bhopal: Congress Holds Meeting On Poll Manifesto

Bhopal: Congress Holds Meeting On Poll Manifesto

Bhopal: 378 ISSER Students Receives Degrees At 10th Convocation

Bhopal: 378 ISSER Students Receives Degrees At 10th Convocation

Bhopal: NCPCR Moves HC Against Orphanage

Bhopal: NCPCR Moves HC Against Orphanage

Bhopal: Traffic Cell To Improve Vehicular Flow, Parking Arrangements

Bhopal: Traffic Cell To Improve Vehicular Flow, Parking Arrangements