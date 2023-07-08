Bhopal: Traffic Cell To Improve Vehicular Flow, Parking Arrangements | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh said a cell would be formed in the city to improve parking arrangements and facilitate vehicular flow.

The traffic cell will be formed under the chairmanship of ADM comprising Additional SP traffic, additional municipal commissioner, PWD officials.

The cell will hold a meeting every week and present an action plan to streamline arrangements. A decision will be taken after discussing action plan with District Traffic Committee. Collector visited places in Old Bhopal to take stock of traffic and parking arrangements on Saturday.

Collector has asked traffic police and municipal corporation to check parking on roadside and issue challan to defaulters.

Read Also Bhopal: You Can Now View Rare Sulcata Tortoises At Van Vihar

He said a campaign should also be launched to remove discarded vehicles lying on roadside to ensure smooth traffic flow. Extension of shops should be checked and goods of shops should not be visible on the road.

Instructions were also given to clear the roadside of Moti Masjid to improve traffic flow. Space will be reserved for vehicles of people coming from outside in the parking space adjacent to Moti Masjid.

For roadside parking, collector told officials that parking space should be reserved for people coming for shopping.

Collector reached Shafa Khana and instructed to make parking arrangements in the commercial buildings, which are under construction. Collector reached Azad Market and instructed not to keep goods on the road outside shops.

Pink Parking

Instructions have been given to set up pink parking at auto stand located in front of Mata Mandir with curfew. Space will be reserved for parking of women’s vehicles visiting the market.

Parking and commercial complex should be made after re-densification at Sheesh Mahal and Women's Tailoring Training Centre.