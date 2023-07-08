Indore: Congress Protests Against ‘BJP Washing Machine’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress held a demonstration on Friday at Shivaji Nagar during which it washed clothes in ‘BJP washing machine’ with ‘Modi washing powder’ and washed the stains of ED, CBI, IT by putting photos of leaders who have been probed and have cases registered by the ED and CBI in the machine.

City Congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal, chairman of Right to Information Cell Girish Joshi, and the divisional spokesperson Anoop Shukla took part in this demonstration.

“BJP takes every person in the party on whom allegations of scam is there and ED, CBI or IT is investigating cases relating to them. Such people are included in BJP after being threatened in the name of ED, CBI or such agencies,” said Congress leaders.

“There are many such examples like Himanta Biswa Sarma, (Chief Minister Assam), Mukul Roy (Bengal) Suvendu Adhikari (Bengal), Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and others,” they added.

The Prime Minister himself made allegations about NCP’s corruption to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore and days afterwards the BJP included a faction of the NCP in its government in Maharashtra.

The Congress leaders in protest washed the photos of the leaders trapped in the ED, CBI investigation. Congress leaders said, “ED CBI stains get cleaned after being washed with ‘Modi washing powder’ once they join the BJP.

