 Indore: Elderly Man Gives Triple Talaq To 63-Yr-Old Wife
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 63-year-old woman had lodged a complaint against her husband for pronouncing triple talaq over the phone in the Sadar Bazar area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman lodged a complaint that she got married to Shakil Khan in 2003. After that, he married another woman. The woman alleged that her husband doesn’t want to keep her at his place so he pronounced triple talaq to her over phone. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section and started an investigation.

article-image
