Indore: Temporary Halt For Dehradun Exp At 3 UP Stations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Looking at the extra rush of pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, Railway has given a temporary halt to three trains including Laxmibai Nagar-Dehradun Express at three stations of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press release of Ratlam Division temporary halt is being made at 3 stations till July 20. The trains are train Number 14309/14310 Laxmibai Nagar Dehradun Express, Train Number 14317/14318 Indore Dehradun Express and train number 22659/22660 Kochuveli Yognagar Rishikesh Superfast Express. These trains will stop with immediate effect at Raiwala, Motichur and Jwalapur railway stations for 2 minutes each.