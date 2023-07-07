 Indore: Temporary Halt For Dehradun Exp At 3 UP Stations
Updated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:38 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Looking at the extra rush of pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, Railway has given a temporary halt to three trains including Laxmibai Nagar-Dehradun Express at three stations of Uttar Pradesh. 

According to a press release of Ratlam Division temporary halt is being made at 3 stations till July 20. The trains are train Number 14309/14310 Laxmibai Nagar Dehradun Express, Train Number 14317/14318 Indore Dehradun Express and train number 22659/22660 Kochuveli Yognagar Rishikesh Superfast Express. These trains will stop with immediate effect at Raiwala, Motichur and Jwalapur railway stations for 2 minutes each.

Follow Up: Indore Woman's Family Members Meet CP, Demand  Action Against Other Police Officers Too
