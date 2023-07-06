Follow Up: Indore Woman's Family Members Meet CP, Demand  Action Against Other Police Officers Too

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of the woman, who was allegedly beaten by policemen in the Tilak Nagar police station, met commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar on Wednesday and demanded action against other policemen present while she was being thrashed.

The woman was brought to the city from Dhar after her husband had alleged that she stole Rs 21 lakh from his house in the Tilak Nagar area a few days ago.

In this case, two constables including a lady constable were suspended and were booked for thrashing the woman. The family members alleged that the woman’s husband Sunil resides in Brijeshwari Annex. Sunil and his sister, who is posted as ADPO, had lodged a complaint against the woman that she had stolen Rs 21 lakh from the house.

For a few days, the woman was staying with her parents in Dhar. After the complaint, the police brought the woman to the city and she was being questioned in connection with the theft. The woman informed the police that she was not involved but the police officers thrashed her to force her to confess the crime.

She was allegedly beaten by constable Kuldeep and a lady constable in the Tilak Nagar police station a few days ago. The woman alleged that she received a fracture near her shoulder and received injuries in both legs.

The family members on Wednesday met the CP and demanded action against other policemen, who were present during the thrashing but did not save her. They alleged that constable Kuldeep and lady constables beat her in the presence of SI Surendra Singh Bakoliya but he too did not intervene. The family members also demanded action against SI Surendra Singh, husband Sunil and his sister as well.

The woman through a written complaint alleged that officers forced her to remove the name of ACP Jayant Rathore and SI Surendra from the complaint. CP Deouskar informed the Free Press that after meeting the family members of the woman, DCP (zone-2) was instructed to investigate the matter. No role of any other officer has been found in the case so far.