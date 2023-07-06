Bhopal: NSA Clamped On Accused, His House Razed

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sidhi police have arrested BJP leader Pravesh Shukla, who had urinated on a tribal. His house was demolished on Wednesday. Shukla was arrested at 2 am on Wednesday. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has raised questions over the police working in Sidhi. He said Shukla had been arrested under the provisions of National Security Act (NSA) following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s order to take strict action against the accused. On Tuesday, a video went viral on social media in which Shukla was seen urinating on a tribal man's face. On Wednesday, Mishra said that the accused had been arrested and action had been taken against him under the National Security Act. Mishra said police action in the case would also be investigated as they did not act promptly. Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle said that the accused was arrested at 2 am on Wednesday acting on a tip-off. "We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert," Patle added.

RaGa, Priyanka Attack Govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Atrocities on tribals are increasing in the BJP rule. The entire humanity has been put to shame by inhuman act of the BJP leader. This exposed the real character of the BJP's towards tribals and dalits." Former chief minister Kamal Nath said, “This is an insult to crores of tribals. It is a heart-wrenching incident. The government should control such incidents. Congress is always there to help them get justice”. Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case and financial assistance for the affected family.

Committee formed State

BJP president VD Sharma has constituted a four-member committee to conduct probe into the incident. The committee is headed by Ramlal Rautel, chairman of Janjati Vikas Pradhikaran, MLAs Sharad Kol and Amar Singh and state BJP vice-president Kantdev Singh are members of the panel.

Congress MLAs To Meet Guv On July 10

Madhya Pradesh Congress working president Jitu Patwari said on Wednesday that the Congress MLAs would meet Governor Mangubhai Patel on July 10 to take up the issue of Dalit and tribal suppression in the state.

MLA and Congress working President Jitu Patwari announced at a press conference on Wednesday that Congress MLAs would meet Governor with a list of atrocities committed on tribals and give a point-wise report to the Governor. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh will lead the delgation of Congress MLAs. Congress party will constitute a committee whose members will visit Sidhi and investigate every aspect of the case.

Victim Family To Meet CM On Thursday

The victim and his family will meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Thursday. BOX The Sidhi district collector, Saket Malviya gave the orders to send the accused Pravesh Shukla to Rewa jail. The collector has taken the action against the accused under the NSA provisions.