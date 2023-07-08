Bhopal: Urs Fair Triggers Controversy, Admin Seeks Police Opinion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed Urs fair at dargah under Berasia Vidhan Sabha constituency, has triggered controversy as farmers have opposed it saying it would damage their crops while locals said it was a move to occupy government land.

“Muslims community is going to organise urs fair at Dargah in Jhirnia village under Pervalia police station limit. But farmers have opposed as urs used to be held in summer season.

It is rainy season, so it will damage crops and create other problems. Urs fair used to be held every year till six years back. Now, it is being held after gap of five to six years,” Berasia MLA Vishnu Khatri said.

Read Also 6 Best Spots In Indore To Enjoy Bowl-Licking Maggi

Sub divisional magistrate Akash Srivastava said district administration had sought opinion from police after protest by locals.

“Muslims community has applied for permission for Urs fair but as locals (farmers) are protesting, administration is keeping close watch on the situation. Police team visited there to take stock of situation,” he added.

Muslims tyohar committee chairman Atiqur Raham and senior member of committee Dr Ausaf Shahmiri Khurram declined to comment on the issue.

Sankriti Bachao Manch Chandra Shekhar Tiwari said, “Manch will not allow anyone to organise such event on government land. We will protest. We are consulting officials to know the update. It is a tactic to grab government land on the pretext of holding religious function.”