MP: Furious Over Rejection Of Rahul Gandhi's Petition, Congressmen Burn Modi's Effigy In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Furious over Gujarat High Court's rejection of Rahul Gandhi's petition, Congressmen, on Friday, burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the overbridge intersection in Morena city. Also, they accused the Prime Minister for pressurizing the High Court to reject the petition.

The rage of Congressmen had spread worldwide.

According to information, under the leadership of president of the Congress Committee, rural Morena, Madhuraj Singh Tomar, Congress workers gathered at the office of City President Deepak Sharma located in Sadar Bazar.

They raised slogans against the central government and carried effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking out a rally, they reached the overbridge intersection and burnt the effigy of the Prime Minister.

Congress Committee Rural President Madhurvaj Singh Tomar while addressing the present workers said, "The Gujarat High Court has rejected Rahul Gandhi's petition without any solid basis. It seems that the court is working on the instructions of the Prime Minister."

" Congress strongly condemns it. The Congress party is opposing it all over the country. Further strategies will be decided on the instructions of the party high command. Workers will work according to the instructions given by the party," he concluded.

