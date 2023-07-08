Indore: Admin Officers Made Nodal Officers At Hospitals

MY Hospital, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the major goof-up by the MTH hospital administration of swapping the dead bodies of two infants and the commotion created by parents alleging medical negligence against the hospital, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma has appointed administrative officers as the nodal officers of the hospitals associated with MGM medical college.

In its order on Thursday late the commissioner has given the responsibility of nodal officers to five officials who will be responsible for smooth working and coordination in the hospitals.

Ramprakash Ahirwar, who is IDA CEO will have the charge of MY Hospital, Chacha Nehru Children Hospital, Cancer Hospital and Manorama Raje TB Hospital. While SDM Anshul Khare will have charge of Super Specialty Hospital, joint commissioner (development) Sanjay Saraf will be for Excellence for Eye Hospital, additional commissioner (revenue) Janki Yadav will be for MTH and SDM Vinod Rathore will be for Mental Hospital, Banganga.

However, the commissioner's decision of appointing these nodal officers has attracted protest from the medical teacher association which is up in arms. The medical teachers’ association will hold a meeting to decide the further course of protest against the order given by the commissioner.

Read Also BYE BUDDIES: 10 Dogs Of 23rd SAF Battalion Retire In Bhopal