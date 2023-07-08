 BYE BUDDIES: 10 Dogs Of 23rd SAF Battalion Retire In Bhopal
BYE BUDDIES: 10 Dogs Of 23rd SAF Battalion Retire In Bhopal

BYE BUDDIES: 10 Dogs Of 23rd SAF Battalion Retire In Bhopal

Ten dogs of 23rd SAF Battalion, Bhopal, were given retirement on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
BYE BUDDIES: 10 Dogs Of 23rd SAF Battalion Retire In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten dogs of 23rd SAF Battalion, Bhopal, were given retirement on Friday. Dogs play an important role in police investigation after receiving basic training at Police Training School (Dog) under 23rd Battalion, Bhopal.

Additional Director General of Police, SAF, Sajid Farid Sapu gave retirement to10 dogs of Police Dog Training School by organising retirement ceremony for the first time. Madhya Pradesh Police Dog Squad was formed on February 2, 1959, which functioned under the command of 7th Corps, SAF, Bhopal.

On April 30, 1984, the squad was transferred from 7th SAF Bhopal to 23rd SAF Battalion. In 2013, it was declared as Police Training School (dog), which is the only Police Training School in Madhya Pradesh.

