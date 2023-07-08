Bhopal: 9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav Phanishwar Nath Renu's Panchlight Staged | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Phanishwar Nath Renu's classic short story was made into a play, Panchlight, and staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Friday. Written by Ranjit Kapoor and directed by Manoj Mishra, the play revolves around a jilted lover, a Petromax lamp and illiteracy.

It also highlights casteism. Set in a rural backdrop, Panchight tells the story of a village community called Mahato Tola that still has no electricity. The people in this small village live in darkness, engrossed in their own little sorrows and joys.

Panchlait, also known as Petromax lamp, plays an integral part in villagers’ life and its possession is a status symbol. After much effort, the villagers manage to acquire the coveted Panchlight. But the villagers do not know how to light a simple lamp.

Their lack of knowledge leads to hilarious situations. At the end, Godhan who was falsely accused and outcast from the village lights Petromax lamp. Ratnesh Goswami played the role of Godhan. The play was staged at 9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav, which began on Thursday.

Saghan Society for Cultural and Welfare, Bhopal, organised the fest in collaboration with the ministry of culture. Play, Shivohum, will be staged on Saturday evening.