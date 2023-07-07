Bhopal: CM Holding ‘Tiffin Party’ With Ministers Tomorrow

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to hold a ‘tiffin party’ with his ministerial colleagues at his residence on Saturday.

The party will be held at 6:30pm. The ministers will bring food from their house and enjoy it at the CM’s house. The BJP is encouraging the party workers to hold interaction among themselves through ‘tiffin parties.’ As part of the plan, the Chief Minister is also holding ‘tiffin party.’

The state party president VD Sharma recently held a ‘tiffin party’ with the party leaders of his area. At the ‘tiffin party,’ the Chief Minister will discuss the election strategy with the ministers. The issues, which may come up at the monsoon session of the House beginning from July 11, may also figure in the ‘tiffin party.’