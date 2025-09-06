Bhopal Customer Gets Chicken Pieces In Tawa Paneer Curry Ordered Online From Famous Outlet

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another irregularity in takeout delivery came to light from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, where a customer received chicken pieces instead of Tawa Paneer from online food delivery application.

According to information, the customer Shubham Srivastava, a resident of Prakash Nagar on Ayodhya Bypass, had ordered a dish from a hotel-- famous for non-vegetarian delicacies in Bhopal on Thursday and paid ₹318 online.

When he began eating at home, he discovered chicken pieces in the paneer curry. He then immediately lodged a complaint with Zomato

After the complaint and the viral incident, the Food Safety Department team visited the hotel on Friday evening and collected samples of tawa paneer for testing.

Meanwhile, Zomato refunded the money to the customer and closed the matter from its side.

Not the first incident

May, Jabalpur

I ordered food from **Bakul Restaurant, Jabalpur** via @SwiggyIndia, and shockingly, found a **caterpillar** in my meal! 😱 This is unacceptable and poses a serious hygiene risk. @SwiggyCares

Order ID: 207214823289702 pic.twitter.com/RQCNp13vne — Tech Namaskar (@vivek0354) May 26, 2025

In the month of May, a customer reportedly found a caterpillar in a meal ordered through the popular food delivery app Swiggy. The order had been delivered from Bakul Restaurant in Jabalpur.

The upset customer took to social media to share the experience, tagging Swiggy and criticising the poor hygiene standards.

May, Bhopal

The Bhopal Consumer Forum had ordered a compensation of ₹15,130 to a customer after a dead fly was found in food delivered through Swiggy from Vrindavan Dhaba.

The case dates back to May 25, 2024, when Abhishek Dixit, a resident of Gautam Nagar, placed an order for butter khichdi and lassi via Swiggy around 10:35 pm.

On receiving the parcel, he noticed a dead fly inside the khichdi, clearly visible through the transparent packaging even before opening it.