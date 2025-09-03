Ordering Food From Zomato Gets Costlier, 20% Hike In Platform Fee Before Festive Season

Zomato Increases Platform Fee. |

Mumbai: Popular food delivery app Zomato has increased its platform fee by 20 percent. This means that people will now have to pay more when they order food through the app.

New Platform Fee Details

Zomato increased the fee on 2nd September. Earlier, the platform fee was Rs 10, but now it is Rs 12 per order. So, every time you order, you will pay Rs 2 more as a platform charge.

Zomato hikes platform fee by ₹2 to ₹12 ahead of festive season. pic.twitter.com/DeADqObwc7 — Marketing Maverick (@MarketingMvrick) September 2, 2025

Zomato Keeps Raising Its Fees

This is not the first time Zomato has increased this fee. In 2023, the fee was only Rs 2. It was later raised to Rs 10 in 2024, and now it is Rs 12.

Zomato has made this change just before the festival season, when many people order food online.

Who Runs Zomato?

Zomato is operated by a company called Eternal Ltd. This company also runs Blinkit, a quick delivery app for groceries and daily items.