 Ordering Food From Zomato Gets Costlier, 20% Hike In Platform Fee Before Festive Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOrdering Food From Zomato Gets Costlier, 20% Hike In Platform Fee Before Festive Season

Ordering Food From Zomato Gets Costlier, 20% Hike In Platform Fee Before Festive Season

Zomato has increased its platform fee from Rs 10 to Rs 12, a 20 percent hike. The change comes just before the festive season, making food delivery slightly more expensive for users.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Zomato Increases Platform Fee. |

Mumbai: Popular food delivery app Zomato has increased its platform fee by 20 percent. This means that people will now have to pay more when they order food through the app.

New Platform Fee Details

Zomato increased the fee on 2nd September. Earlier, the platform fee was Rs 10, but now it is Rs 12 per order. So, every time you order, you will pay Rs 2 more as a platform charge.

Zomato Keeps Raising Its Fees

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 19-Year-Old Medical Student Killed After Being Hit By Rashly Driven ST Bus Near Roha
Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 19-Year-Old Medical Student Killed After Being Hit By Rashly Driven ST Bus Near Roha
Rupee Recovers 15 Paise From All-Time Low Level To 88.00 Against US Dollar, Foreign Fund Outflows & Dollar Strength Drag
Rupee Recovers 15 Paise From All-Time Low Level To 88.00 Against US Dollar, Foreign Fund Outflows & Dollar Strength Drag
CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines To Schools On Demographic Details In Class 10, 12 Records
CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines To Schools On Demographic Details In Class 10, 12 Records
Mumbai Crime News: 42-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹2.4 Crore In Forged Will Property Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime News: 42-Year-Old Businessman Duped Of ₹2.4 Crore In Forged Will Property Scam; Case Registered

This is not the first time Zomato has increased this fee. In 2023, the fee was only Rs 2. It was later raised to Rs 10 in 2024, and now it is Rs 12.

Read Also
Platform Fee Hike: After Zomato, Swiggy Raises Charge To ₹10; What It Means For You
article-image

Zomato has made this change just before the festival season, when many people order food online.

Who Runs Zomato?

Zomato is operated by a company called Eternal Ltd. This company also runs Blinkit, a quick delivery app for groceries and daily items.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ordering Food From Zomato Gets Costlier, 20% Hike In Platform Fee Before Festive Season

Ordering Food From Zomato Gets Costlier, 20% Hike In Platform Fee Before Festive Season

Rupee Recovers 15 Paise From All-Time Low Level To 88.00 Against US Dollar, Foreign Fund Outflows &...

Rupee Recovers 15 Paise From All-Time Low Level To 88.00 Against US Dollar, Foreign Fund Outflows &...

Beauty & Home Services Platform Urban Company Set To Roll Out ₹1,900-Crore IPO On September 10

Beauty & Home Services Platform Urban Company Set To Roll Out ₹1,900-Crore IPO On September 10

Indian Heritage Hotels Association Seeks GST Exemption For Foreign Tourists, Submits Memorandum To...

Indian Heritage Hotels Association Seeks GST Exemption For Foreign Tourists, Submits Memorandum To...

Big Decisions Expected In GST Council Meeting Today, Changes In Tax Slabs Possible

Big Decisions Expected In GST Council Meeting Today, Changes In Tax Slabs Possible