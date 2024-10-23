 Platform Fee Hike: After Zomato, Swiggy Raises Charge To ₹10; What It Means For You
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPlatform Fee Hike: After Zomato, Swiggy Raises Charge To ₹10; What It Means For You

Platform Fee Hike: After Zomato, Swiggy Raises Charge To ₹10; What It Means For You

The platform fee is a small extra charge that food delivery services and other e-commerce add to each order.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

Just after the food delivery giant Zomato bumped up its platform fee, Swiggy wasted no time doing the same, raising its fee to Rs 10 per order, matching its rival. This small charge, added on top of your usual delivery costs, means your next food order might be a little more expensive.

What is Platform Fee?

The platform fee is a small extra charge that food delivery services and other e-commerce add to each order.

It started off low, Swiggy first introduced this fee in April 2023 at just Rs 2 per order.

FPJ Shorts
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special Voting Facilities For Senior Citizens
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special Voting Facilities For Senior Citizens
Surat: Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Encourages Pursuit Of Lifelong Learning And Valuing Knowledge
Surat: Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Encourages Pursuit Of Lifelong Learning And Valuing Knowledge

But since then, as it is said, as the flow and services get expanded, the platform also steadily increased, with Swiggy bumping it up to Rs 3 in October 2023, Rs 5 in April 2024, and now Rs 10.

IPO Preparations

The company recently gained shareholder approval to increase its IPO fresh issue size to Rs 5,000 crore from the previously planned Rs 3,750 crore.

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

As it gears up for its IPO, the company in FY24. reported a revenue of Rs 11,247 crore, driven by a gross order value (GOV) of Rs 24,717 crore from its food delivery business. Losses, however, have been narrowing, dropping by 44 per cent from Rs 4,179 crore in FY23 to Rs 2,350 crore in FY24.

Read Also
Zomato Raises Platform Fee To ₹10 Ahead Of Festive Rush; Netizens React
article-image

New Initiatives

In addition to this, the company also recently launched Swiggy Bolt, a 10-minute food delivery service now available in six cities.

Furthermore, the company is also piloting a premium membership programme, Rare Club.

With annual fees starting at Rs 50,000, the club offers exclusive benefits to consumers who want a premium food delivery experience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And...

Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And...

Uttar Pradesh's GDP Set To Reach ₹32 Lakh Crore By 2025, Creating 1.5 Crore Jobs, Says CM Yogi...

Uttar Pradesh's GDP Set To Reach ₹32 Lakh Crore By 2025, Creating 1.5 Crore Jobs, Says CM Yogi...

Platform Fee Hike: After Zomato, Swiggy Raises Charge To ₹10; What It Means For You

Platform Fee Hike: After Zomato, Swiggy Raises Charge To ₹10; What It Means For You

TVS ILP To Invest ₹200 Crore In New Logistics Facility At Pithampur In Madhya Pradesh

TVS ILP To Invest ₹200 Crore In New Logistics Facility At Pithampur In Madhya Pradesh

Hyundai Motor India Stocks Settle Over 4% Higher; Market Valuation Surges ₹1,824 Crore

Hyundai Motor India Stocks Settle Over 4% Higher; Market Valuation Surges ₹1,824 Crore