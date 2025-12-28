Adani Defence Investment Plan, Big Push To India’s Security As Group Plans ₹1.8 Lakh Crore Investment

Adani Group plans to invest ₹1.8 lakh crore in defence, focusing on unmanned systems, AI, weapons, and electronics. |

Mumbai: India has taken another strong step toward defence self-reliance. The Adani Group has announced plans to significantly expand its investment in the defence sector. Over the coming years, the group is expected to invest around Rs 1.8 lakh crore, a move that could greatly strengthen India’s military capabilities. The investment is seen as important not only for advanced technology but also for reducing India’s dependence on defence imports.

Strength Displayed During Operation Sindoor

In 2025, Adani Defence and Aerospace shifted its focus from long-term planning to faster deployment of defence equipment. Some of the company’s systems were reportedly used during Operation Sindoor, highlighting their operational readiness and reliability in real situations. This marked an important milestone for the company in active defence support.

Key Areas of Future Investment

According to sources, Adani Defence will focus heavily on unmanned and autonomous systems in the coming year. Investments will also go into advanced guided weapons, sensors, and electronic systems. In addition, the company plans to strengthen AI-based operations, military training, and facilities for repair, maintenance, and overhaul of defence equipment.

Why Unmanned Systems Matter

Unmanned systems that operate in the air, sea, and on land rely on sensors and secure communication networks. Human involvement in these systems is minimal, which helps reduce risks to soldiers. At the same time, they increase the military’s reach and ability to monitor sensitive areas more effectively.

India’s Largest Private Defence Company

Adani Defence and Aerospace has now emerged as India’s largest private defence company. Its capabilities cover a wide range of areas, including drones, underwater unmanned systems, guided weapons, small arms, ammunition, aircraft maintenance, and defence training solutions.

Induction of Drishti 10 UAV

Sources said that in 2025, the company’s Drishti 10 UAV was inducted into the Indian Navy and the Indian Army. This unmanned aerial vehicle is being used for long-duration surveillance, intelligence gathering, and reconnaissance missions, adding a critical layer to India’s defence preparedness.

Overall, Adani Group’s planned investment is expected to give new direction to India’s defence ecosystem. With a strong focus on indigenous technology and modern warfare tools, the move could significantly enhance both national security and self-reliance.