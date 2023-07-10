5 Quick Tips By Pandit Pradeep Mishra You Must Try For Early Marriage This Sawan

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Pandit Pradeep Mishra, recently, rose to fame for his recital of 'Shiv Mahapuran Katha'. The katha mainly revolves around Shiv-Parvati-- the divine couple famous for their love and dedication towards each other. In this line, we get you 5 quick tips to find your Shiv or Parvati!
1. Offer 1 Black peppercorn, along with a Bel Patra, to the Shivling. Note: The Bel Patra's stem should point towards the person offering.
2. If suffering from 'Mangal' or any other type of marriage hurdle, Offer 7 Green Moong corns, along with 1 Bel Patra, to Ashok Sundari on Shivlinga.
3. Apply raw milk on Bel Patri and offer it to Lord Shiva regularly.
4. Fill a mud 'Kalash' with rice, a one rupee coin and Bel Patri. Tie the mouth with red cloth and offer it to Devi by remembering the Ashok Sundari. Note: Do not speak anything while offering.
5. Offer water to Shivling and Nandi. Then, take one Bel-Patra and 1 stem of Durva and touch it to Nandi and then offer the same to Shivaling on 'Somwaar Ki Ashtami'
Thanks For Reading!