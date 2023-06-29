MP Weather Update: State Records 8% Surplus Rainfall In June

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, overall, has recorded 8% surplus rainfall in June so far. Western region has recorded 8% surplus while eastern region of the state has recorded 24% surplus rainfall so far.

In last 24 hours, Damoh recorded 143mm rainfall while Khajuraho recorded 97mm rainfall and Rewa recorded 65mm.

According to meteorological department, heavy Rain with lightning is likely to continue over Damoh, Narsingpur, Katni, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, South Panna, Jabalpur (Bhedaghat).

Moderate thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Betul, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha (Udayagiri), Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi), Sagar, North Chhindwara, Tikamgarh, Shivpuri Satna (Maihar). Light Thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Bhopal (Bairagarh), Raisen, Agar, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dewas, Indore, Neemuch, Dhar, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Khandwa, Nivari, Sheopur Kalan, Badwani, Rewa, Sidhi, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur.