 MP Weather Update: State Records 8% Surplus Rainfall In June
In last 24 hours, Damoh recorded 143mm rainfall while Khajuraho recorded 97mm rainfall and Rewa recorded 65mm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, overall, has recorded 8% surplus rainfall in June so far. Western region has recorded 8% surplus while eastern region of the state has recorded 24% surplus  rainfall so far. 

According to meteorological department, heavy Rain with lightning is likely to continue over Damoh, Narsingpur, Katni, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, South Panna,  Jabalpur (Bhedaghat).

Moderate thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Betul, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha (Udayagiri), Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi), Sagar, North Chhindwara, Tikamgarh, Shivpuri  Satna (Maihar). Light Thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Bhopal (Bairagarh), Raisen, Agar, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dewas, Indore, Neemuch, Dhar, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Khandwa, Nivari, Sheopur Kalan, Badwani, Rewa, Sidhi, Umaria, Shahdol and  Anuppur.

