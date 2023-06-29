MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Disrupt Rail Traffic On Katni-Bina Route; Thundershowers To Continue In Bhopal, Gwalior & More

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Disrupt Rail Traffic On Katni-Bina Route; Thundershowers To Continue For Two Days In Bhopal, Gwalior & More | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Train movement was disrupted on Katni-Bina railway line on Thursday as heavy rains flooded Salaiya railway station. On Thursday morning, the track workers informed the senior officials of soil subsidence at the spot, after which the trains passing through the track were stopped at small stations to repair the track.

In the past few days, flood-like situations have arisen in many parts of the state including Narsinghpur, Umaria, Seoni due to heavy rains in the first week of monsoon. According to meteorologists, similar conditions will prevail on Thursday and Friday as well for which meteorologists have issued warnings.

Narmada Water Level Increases 10 Feet In 24 Hours

Due to the rains in Jabalpur and Narsinghpur on Wednesday, the water level of Narmada river is rising rapidly. The water level of Narmada river at Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram reached 947 feet at 8 am on Thursday. More than 10 feet of water has increased within 24 hours. Although it is 18 feet below the danger mark, district administration and rescue teams have been alerted.

On Wednesday, routes of about seven trains were diverted due to water coming on the Balu Rewa bridge between Kareli-Narsinghpur station on the Jabalpur-Itarsi railway track.

Damoh Receives Maximum Rainfall

Damoh received maximum rainfall in the state of 143 mm i.e. more than 5.5 inches in the last 24 hours. Heavy rains continued in Khajuraho as well. Similarly in Damoh 5.6, Khajuraho 3.8, Rewa 2.5, Guna 2.5, Satna 2.2, Pachmarhi 2.1, Mandla 2.0, Umaria 1.8, Naugaon 1.5, Shivpuri 1.5, Jabalpur 1.2, Tikamgarh 0.9 Sagar 0.8, Chhindwara 0.6, Ujjain 0.5, Raisen 0. 5, Dhar 0.3, Narsinghpur 0.3, Sidhi 0.2, Narmadapuram 0.2, Narmadapuram 0.1 and Ratlam received 0.1 inches of rain. Apart from this, rain was also recorded in Bhopal, Betul, Indore, Datia, Seoni in the last 24 hours.

Heavy Rain, Lightning Forecast In These Districts

Heavy rain accompanied with lightning is expected in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Dindori, Seoni, Balaghat and Sagar on Thursday.