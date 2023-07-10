Indore Commodities Buzz of July 10: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – July 10, 2023, Monday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5200- Rs 5125
Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,200 - Rs 10,400
Toor Karnataka Rs 10,300 – Rs 10,600
Toor Nimari Rs 8700 – Rs 10,000
Moong Best Rs 7400 – Rs 7600
Moong Average Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Best Rs 7400 – Rs 8500
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 7000
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6100 - Rs 6200
Raida Rs 4700 - Rs 4900
Soyabean Best Rs 5000
Soyabean Average Rs 4700 - Rs 4900
Gold (24K) Rs 57,800 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 75,100 (per kg)
