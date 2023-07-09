Indore: Session On ‘Decision Making’ At SGSITS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): SGSITS Incubation Forum with alumni organised a special session on Decision Making and its importance for the exponential growth of start-ups.

The programme was held at IP Seminar Hall of SGSITS Indore.

The speakers were entrepreneurs Jay Jain and Vijay Jain. A start-up product presentation and networking session was also organised in this event for start-ups and early stage entrepreneurs.

Jain led the talk with an interactive session emphasising need for decision making, how to validate correctness of the decisions and their effects.

He demonstrated through a case study, various types of challenges, mistakes and importance of mentorship for correct decisions. Based on his vast experience, he stated that name of the game is ‘Involvement’, involvement guides the correct decision making.