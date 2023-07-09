Indore: Four Break Into Empty House, Decamp With Rs 70L Goods    

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men including the driver of the complainant were arrested on Saturday for stealing diamond, gold and silver ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 70 lakh from the locked house of the complainant the Lasudia area. The prime accused of the gang was employed as a driver there. He knew that the owner and his family members would be out of the city attending a family function and he took advantage of the house being empty and along with his accomplices entered the house and managed to flee with goods worth Rs 70 lakh from there last month.

DCP (Zone-2) Abhishek Anand informed media persons that the theft took place at the house of Arpit Bankar, a resident of Gulabbagh Colony on June 27. Bankar along with his family had gone to Khargone for his son’s birthday when the accused entered the house and fled with cash and valuables including diamond jewellery and expensive wristwatches worth Rs 70 lakh from there.

Theft Discovered When Bankar Reached Home

The theft was discovered when Bankar reached home the next day after which he lodged a complaint with the police. The senior officer constituted a team to look into the theft. During the investigation, the police officers came to know that one of the accused was the ex-driver of the complainant. The accused fled to other cities after committing the crime so the teams had been sent to Rewa, Gorakhpur, Betul and Raisen in search of the accused but the accused could not be arrested.

Thereafter, the police received information that the accused would divide the stolen goods at the house of the ex-driver of the complainant in Scheme Number 78. The police raided the house and arrested four persons named Deepak Pancholi, Vishal Rai, Jitendra Sahu and Vinay Kumar and recovered goods worth Rs 70 lakh from them.

The accused told the police that Deepak was employed as a driver at the house of the complainant and had recently left the job. He was aware that the complainant along with his family members would go to attend the birthday party of his son in Khargone so the accused prepared a plan to break into the locked house and commit theft.