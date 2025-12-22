 Indore News: Economic Offences Wing Registered FIR Against 3 Builders Brothers For ₹3.12 Crore Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Economic Offences Wing Registered FIR Against 3 Builders Brothers For ₹3.12 Crore Fraud

Indore News: Economic Offences Wing Registered FIR Against 3 Builders Brothers For ₹3.12 Crore Fraud

The accused defrauded not only private individuals but also the state government by evading stamp duty. The three accused, who are brothers, allegedly transferred properties between one another through internal agreements to avoid paying the required statutory fees. According to EOW SP Rameshwar Singh Yadav, the complainant Gautam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Economic Offences Wing Registered FIR Against 3 Builders Brothers For ₹3.12 Crore Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Indore registered a case against the directors of three real estate firms for allegedly defrauding a landowner and multiple flat buyers in the Utkarsh Paradise Colony of Rs 3.12 crore.

The accused defrauded not only private individuals but also the state government by evading stamp duty. The three accused, who are brothers, allegedly transferred properties between one another through internal agreements to avoid paying the required statutory fees.

The action was taken against Sajid Sheikh (Director, AM Builders and Developers), Mohammad Rashid Sheikh (Director, Almoin Devcon Pvt. Ltd.) and Mohammad Javed Sheikh (Director, JSR Reality) following an investigation into a multi-storey building project.

According to EOW SP Rameshwar Singh Yadav, the complainant Gautam Jain, purchased a residential plot (17,151 sq. ft.) in Utkarsh Paradise in 2012. In 2013, he entered into a development agreement with Sajid Sheikh to construct a multi-storey building named "AM Ginni.

FPJ Shorts
'Self-Reflection Is Necessary': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule After Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025
'Self-Reflection Is Necessary': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule After Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025
Mumbai: Borivali School Authority Makes Obscene Comment When Parent Asks About Fee Hike, ‘Wife Ko Humare Paas Bhej Dena…’ | Watch
Mumbai: Borivali School Authority Makes Obscene Comment When Parent Asks About Fee Hike, ‘Wife Ko Humare Paas Bhej Dena…’ | Watch
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 22: Pari's Birthday Turns Into A Family Feud
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 22: Pari's Birthday Turns Into A Family Feud
'We Love Shilpa Shinde As Angoori': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fans Celebrate Actress's Grand Comeback After Nearly 10 Years
'We Love Shilpa Shinde As Angoori': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fans Celebrate Actress's Grand Comeback After Nearly 10 Years
Read Also
MP News: Powerloom Trader Duped Of Over ₹1 Lakh On Pretext Of High-Return Online Trading, Cyber...
article-image

Sajid Sheikh issued six cheques totalling Rs 1.5 crore to Gautam Jain, all of which were bounced. Despite not paying the landowner, Sajid Sheikh used a Power of Attorney to sell the land to his brother Mohammad Rashid Sheikh of Almoin Devcon Pvt. Ltd and later he transferred to another brother Mohammad Javed Sheikh of JSR Reality.

To settle the dues for Plot No. 307, the accused promised Jain a different plot in "Gold City Colony" (Mhow) via an Rs 100 stamp paper agreement, but never gave the legal registration. The builders constructed 52 flats on the disputed land. Buyers like Kamlesh Sainani who paid Rs 15.65 lakh and Snehlata Handa who paid Rs 27.64 lakh for six flats have been waiting 12 years for possession as the construction at the site remains stuck.

The investigation revealed that the trio conspired to grab the land and embezzle funds from both the original owner and flat buyers without delivering the promised flats. The accused has cheated Jain of Rs 2.70 crore and flat owners of Rs 42 lakh.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating), and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Economic Offences Wing Registered FIR Against 3 Builders Brothers For ₹3.12 Crore...

Indore News: Economic Offences Wing Registered FIR Against 3 Builders Brothers For ₹3.12 Crore...

Indore News: Dak-Tar Housing Society’s Ex-President, Others Booked For Illegal Plot Allotment and...

Indore News: Dak-Tar Housing Society’s Ex-President, Others Booked For Illegal Plot Allotment and...

Bhopal News: From culture to industry; stakeholders pitch reforms for MP Budget

Bhopal News: From culture to industry; stakeholders pitch reforms for MP Budget

MP News: Social Worker Dupes Youth Of Lakhs With Fake Government Job Promises In Maheshwar

MP News: Social Worker Dupes Youth Of Lakhs With Fake Government Job Promises In Maheshwar

MP News: Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Gwalior On December 25 For Abhyudaya MP Growth Summit 2025...

MP News: Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Gwalior On December 25 For Abhyudaya MP Growth Summit 2025...