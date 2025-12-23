Indore Christmas Special: Christmas Cheer Knocks With Carnivals Around The Corner—Check Out Dates, Venue & Other Details Inside

Indore Christmas Special: City Wraps Itself In Christmas Cheer With Carnivals Around The Corner—Check Out Dates, Venue & Other Details Inside |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Christmas is on the edge, the city is already jingling around Christmas trees and bells. From warm fairy lights on cold winter nights to freshly baked plum cakes, Indore is all geared up to welcome the festive week with all-time high enthusiasm.

Several Christmas carnivals with food stalls, workshops, Christmas activities, play zones, and warm decors are surely going to tempt visitors to explore these beautiful carnivals this festive season.

Here's a list of Christmas festivals where you can grab a mug of hot chocolate, follow the fairy lights, and let your diet take a small holiday to cherish lip-smacking Christmas snacks.

1. Retro Carnival - 11th Season

Vanya's Dance Planet is back with the 11th edition of their Christmas special, 'Retro Carnival,' which will be held on December 25th. This carnival is a grand way to embrace learning, fun, and lots of cheers. Entry passes for the event are available online through the official website, BookMyShow.

A perfect holiday getaway for kids and families to rejoice and embrace the light of Christmas. Children can even set up their own stalls.

What to expect?

Art & Craft activities

Cupcake & Gingerbread Decoration

Candle Making DIY Zones

Talent Hunt

Sack Race

Master Chef

Rubik's Cube competition

Drawing Competition

Magic Show

Tarot Cards

Tambola

Play Zone

Kids Flea Market

Food Stalls

Indore Bites

Ashi's Cakes & Crunch

Home Cakes by Disha

Hana Desserts

Mr. Swing Cafe

Price: ₹99 onwards

Location: Dastoor Delite, in front of Hotel The Park

Time: 1 PM – 10 PM

2. Candy Land

A 13-day-long whimsical Christmas fest that should be on your must-visit list this holiday season. From toe-tapping live carols and music to game stalls, this place has everything to offer you. A huge 35 ft candy-themed Christmas tree would be all ready to welcome the visitors and grab all their attention.

A picturesque space that surely will help you out to get some postable pictures for your Christmas Instagram dump.

What to expect?

Candy Castle

Infinity Rooms

Toy Train

Candy Bounce

Human Claw

Candy Floss

Meet & Greet with Santa

Christmas Plays

Carols

DIY Workshops

Pottery Workshops

Photo Booths

Rug Tufting

Flea Market

Price: ₹50 onwards

Location: Phoenix Citadel

Time: 12:00 - 10:00 PM

Date: 15th Dec - 4th Jan

3. JingleFest: A Christmas Affair

A Christmas paradise that will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and festive spirit on December 25. The event is expected to draw a large number of families and children, creating a joyful atmosphere filled with carols, decorations, and fun.

The event will blend creativity, celebration, and togetherness, making it a memorable experience for all the visitors.

What to expect:

Merry Marketplace

Joy Land/Kids Zone

Grand Christmas Parade

Lighting of Christmas Tree

Santa Meet-up

Kids' dance party

DIY workshop

Kids Fashion Show

Food Stalls

Peekaboo

Butter Batter

Drip Coffee Company

The Chaat Shop

Khaofull

Make my sandwich.

Indore doesn't need snow to have an NYC-style Christmas; visiting these fests and carnivals along with good food, bright lights, and a lot of cheer can make you see how Christmas is done in the most Indori way.