Indore Christmas Special: Christmas Cheer Knocks With Carnivals Around The Corner—Check Out Dates, Venue & Other Details Inside

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Christmas is on the edge, the city is already jingling around Christmas trees and bells. From warm fairy lights on cold winter nights to freshly baked plum cakes, Indore is all geared up to welcome the festive week with all-time high enthusiasm.
Several Christmas carnivals with food stalls, workshops, Christmas activities, play zones, and warm decors are surely going to tempt visitors to explore these beautiful carnivals this festive season.
Here's a list of Christmas festivals where you can grab a mug of hot chocolate, follow the fairy lights, and let your diet take a small holiday to cherish lip-smacking Christmas snacks.
1. Retro Carnival - 11th Season
Vanya's Dance Planet is back with the 11th edition of their Christmas special, 'Retro Carnival,' which will be held on December 25th. This carnival is a grand way to embrace learning, fun, and lots of cheers. Entry passes for the event are available online through the official website, BookMyShow.
A perfect holiday getaway for kids and families to rejoice and embrace the light of Christmas. Children can even set up their own stalls.
What to expect?
Art & Craft activities
Cupcake & Gingerbread Decoration
Candle Making DIY Zones
Talent Hunt
Sack Race
Master Chef
Rubik's Cube competition
Drawing Competition
Magic Show
Tarot Cards
Tambola
Play Zone
Kids Flea Market
Food Stalls
Indore Bites
Ashi's Cakes & Crunch
Home Cakes by Disha
Hana Desserts
Mr. Swing Cafe
Price: ₹99 onwards
Location: Dastoor Delite, in front of Hotel The Park
Time: 1 PM – 10 PM
2. Candy Land
A 13-day-long whimsical Christmas fest that should be on your must-visit list this holiday season. From toe-tapping live carols and music to game stalls, this place has everything to offer you. A huge 35 ft candy-themed Christmas tree would be all ready to welcome the visitors and grab all their attention.
A picturesque space that surely will help you out to get some postable pictures for your Christmas Instagram dump.
What to expect?
Candy Castle
Infinity Rooms
Toy Train
Candy Bounce
Human Claw
Candy Floss
Meet & Greet with Santa
Christmas Plays
Carols
DIY Workshops
Pottery Workshops
Photo Booths
Rug Tufting
Flea Market
Price: ₹50 onwards
Location: Phoenix Citadel
Time: 12:00 - 10:00 PM
Date: 15th Dec - 4th Jan
3. JingleFest: A Christmas Affair
A Christmas paradise that will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and festive spirit on December 25. The event is expected to draw a large number of families and children, creating a joyful atmosphere filled with carols, decorations, and fun.
The event will blend creativity, celebration, and togetherness, making it a memorable experience for all the visitors.
What to expect:
Merry Marketplace
Joy Land/Kids Zone
Grand Christmas Parade
Lighting of Christmas Tree
Santa Meet-up
Kids' dance party
DIY workshop
Kids Fashion Show
Food Stalls
Peekaboo
Butter Batter
Drip Coffee Company
The Chaat Shop
Khaofull
Make my sandwich.
Indore doesn't need snow to have an NYC-style Christmas; visiting these fests and carnivals along with good food, bright lights, and a lot of cheer can make you see how Christmas is done in the most Indori way.