Indore: CM Promises Rs 10 K Monthly Income For Poor Women Homemakers

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of year-end Assembly polls in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said his government will ensure a monthly income of Rs 10,000 for women from economically weaker sections who are homemakers.

To ensure this, these women will be able to avail bank loans at an interest rate of just 2 per cent with a government guarantee to repay it and self-help groups will be formed for them under the Livelihood Mission, he said.

Chouhan was speaking to the media after attending an event to disburse the second instalment of the state government's ambitious Ladli Behna scheme into the bank accounts of beneficiary women. Under the scheme, beneficiary women are provided Rs 1,000 in assistance from the state exchequer every month.

Read Also Indore: Video Of Youths Thrashing A Person Outside Pub Goes Viral

The chief minister recently announced that the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 in a phased manner. "We have also decided to extend the benefit of the Ladli Behna scheme to married women in the age group of 21 to 23 years.

They will be able to apply for it from July 25," Chouhan added. Chouhan said initiatives are being taken to bring positive changes in the lives of women and daughters. It is a social revolution. Women and daughters are being given a new life through this revolution.

In the programme, Chouhan transferred the amount of the second instalment of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana to the accounts of more than 1.25 crore beneficiaries of the state with a single click. He virtually addressed the beneficiary women present in all the districts of the state and also administered oaths to the members of the Ladli Behna Sena formed in the wards and gram panchayats of the state.

A-1 CREATION

Informing about the duties and responsibilities of the members of the Ladli Behna Sena, CM Chouhan said that they will work with the help of departmental officers to make concerted efforts to provide benefits of schemes and programmes of the government to the needy sisters. Ladli Sena will work for the economic empowerment of women.

Ladli Behna Yojana is a scheme to increase the self-esteem of women. Under the scheme, the amount of Rs 1000 will be gradually increased to Rs 1250, Rs 1500, Rs 1750, Rs 2000, Rs 2250, Rs 2500, Rs 2750 and then Rs 3000 per month, said CM. Referring to other initiatives of the government for women, the CM said that 40 lakh women get benefits under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Read Also MP: Annual Nagdawari Fair From August 12 In Narmadapuram

CM Provides Scooty To Divyangs

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over keys to scooty to divyang and destitute women, who were spending half of their hard-earned money on transportation. Scooties have been provided to 23 needy disabled and two destitute working women with the help of the Indian Red Cross, Indore. Shailendra Solanki of the Social Justice department said that needy women had applied for financial assistance during the weekly public hearing at the collectorate.

CM Participates In Road Show

CM Chouhan took part in a roadshow where he was greeted by women who showered flowers on him. Some of the women performed aarti, while others tied rakhi. Many greeted him with roses and lotus flowers. Women in traditional Marathi, Punjabi and Malvi costumes danced and welcomed CM at many stalls along the route of the roadshow which was around 1 kilometre long. The rally started at around 1 pm and reached the programme venue at Super Corridor at 2.15 pm. There was a massive traffic jam that lasted for over two hours due to the rally.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dalit Men Die While Cleaning Well in Rajgarh