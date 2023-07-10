Bhopal: Builder, Five Of His Accomplices Booked For Threatening Colony Residents

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have registered a case against a builder and five of his accomplices for threatening residents with dire consequences, the police said on Monday.

Investigating officer (IO) Karan Singh said that the complainant Sanjay Kumar Chouhan approached the police on Monday. He stated in his complaint that in August 2020, 96 people including him had purchased plots in Ekta Saidham Colony located in Nishatpura.

He alleged that land owners Abdul Rajjak, Muzaffar Khan, Shazil Khan and builders Aslam Khan, Mahesh Pushpkaar and Prakash Ahirwar had promised them to provide new road, park, temple, drains, electricity and drinking water in the colony.

Even three years after purchasing plots, no facilities were provided, Chouhan told police. He also alleged that every person who had purchased plot paid Rs 50 per square feet as development charges. When Chouhan and other residents approached the dealers in this regard, they threatened to kill them and abused them.

The police have registered a case against the accused, IO Singh said.