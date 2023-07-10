 Bhopal: Builder, Five Of His Accomplices Booked For Threatening Colony Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Builder, Five Of His Accomplices Booked For Threatening Colony Residents

Bhopal: Builder, Five Of His Accomplices Booked For Threatening Colony Residents

Investigating officer (IO) Karan Singh said that the complainant Sanjay Kumar Chouhan approached the police on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have registered a case against a builder and five of his accomplices for threatening residents with dire consequences, the police said on Monday.

Investigating officer (IO) Karan Singh said that the complainant Sanjay Kumar Chouhan approached the police on Monday. He stated in his complaint that in August 2020, 96 people including him had purchased plots in Ekta Saidham Colony located in Nishatpura.

Read Also
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Train Fare Likely To Reduce By 25%
article-image

He alleged that land owners Abdul Rajjak, Muzaffar Khan, Shazil Khan and builders Aslam Khan, Mahesh Pushpkaar and Prakash Ahirwar had promised them to provide new road, park, temple, drains, electricity and drinking water in the colony.

Even three years after purchasing plots, no facilities were provided, Chouhan told police. He also alleged that every person who had purchased plot paid Rs 50 per square feet as development charges. When Chouhan and other residents approached the dealers in this regard, they threatened to kill them and abused them.

The police have registered a case against the accused, IO Singh said.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of July 10: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: New Bus Stand Inaugurated, Named After Shivaji

MP: New Bus Stand Inaugurated, Named After Shivaji

MP: Two Held For Break-In At 9 Houses, Making Away With Valuables Worth Rs 3L

MP: Two Held For Break-In At 9 Houses, Making Away With Valuables Worth Rs 3L

Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fair In Lalitpur On July 13

Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fair In Lalitpur On July 13

MP: Six Listed Criminals Booked Six Listed Criminals Booked For Assaulting Family In Chhatarpur

MP: Six Listed Criminals Booked Six Listed Criminals Booked For Assaulting Family In Chhatarpur

MP: Goverment Nurses' Strike Throws Health Facilities, Arrangements Out Of Order

MP: Goverment Nurses' Strike Throws Health Facilities, Arrangements Out Of Order