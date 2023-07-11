 MP: Annual Nagdawari Fair From August 12 In Narmadapuram
Collector and SP tell officials to make all arrangements.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
MP: Annual Nagdawari Fair From August 12 In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The annual Nagdwari fair will be held in Pachmarhi from August 12 to August 22 this year. The Mandals associated with the fair will be allowed to take their various items for display at the fair from August 7.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh held a meeting with the officials at Sanjay Gandhi Sansthan in Pachmarhi. Chief executive officer of district panchayat SS Rawat and regional director of Satpura Tiger Reserve L Krishnamurti were also present at the meeting.

The officials discussed the traffic system, roads, power supply, drinking water supply and medical facilities. Collector said that the MP Road Development Corporation employees should be deployed on the Pachmarhi road and on the road leading to the fair site.

If there is any landslide on the road, it should be immediately repaired, Singh said, adding that there should be cranes at four important places. Singh told the officers that to ensure proper traffic arrangements. SP Gurkaran Singh said that the transport department should give permits to the buses coming to Pachmarhi.

The transport department and the police should coordinate to maintain better traffic management and mark each bus, so that there is no traffic congestion. Sub-divisional magistrate of Pipariya Santosh Kumar Tiwari, sub-divisional officer of Pipariya Ajay Baghmare, regional transport officer Nisha Chouhan and other officials were present at the meeting.

